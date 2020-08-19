1/
KATHY LANSEY
LANSEY, KATHY Passed away suddenly, at London Health Sciences Centre, on Thursday, August 13, 2020, in her 65th year. Beloved wife of Rick. Dear sister of Paul (Marilyn) and the late Deanne. Sister-in-law of Cindy (Chris). Loving aunt to niece Kimberly, nephews Graham, Adam, Ryan, Kory, Bill, Tom, and Sean. Lifelong friend of Donna. Kathy will be always remembered by her family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be announced once family and friends can gather together again safely. Online condolences may be placed at www.mcmillanandjack funeralhome.com

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
