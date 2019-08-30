SERVICE, KATHY (nee LOGIE) Passed away peacefully at her home, on August 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the Rev. Bill Service. Proud mother of Shannon (Frank) Corby, Heather (Paul) Grace and Jeremy (Samantha Hammill). Loving Bamma of Hannah, Andrew and Avery. Cherished daughter of Gwen and the late Leslie Logie. Devoted sister of Jane Paterson, Patti Foote and remembered by many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division St., Bowmanville, on Friday, August 30th from 3–5 and 7–9 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held at TRINITY UNITED CHURCH, 116 Church St., Bowmanville, on Saturday, August 31st at 3 p.m., with visitation from 2–3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made to Mission & Service, United Church, any animal rescue charity or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at: www.northcuttelliott.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 30, 2019