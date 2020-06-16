It is with incredible sadness that we announce the passing of Kathy Tovey, on Friday, June 12, 2020. Kathryn Elizabeth Tovey (nee Wright) was born January 10, 1947 in Toronto, Ontario. She was a Milton resident with her husband Mike for over 45 years. Kathy was an incredible teacher for the Toronto District School Board for over 30 years and after her retirement she continued to do wonderful volunteer work within the Milton Community. After the passing of her best friend and life partner Mike (just six short weeks ago), it is clear that while Kathy was working hard to move forward, her heart was broken (passing of a heart attack). What was truly wonderful, was how many phone calls and special visits Kathy had had over the past several weeks with family and friends. While it is difficult to say goodbye, it is made a little easier with the cherished memories that we can all still hold of this wonderful woman. She was an amazing daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin, niece and friend. Kathy's greatest joy was watching her sons, Scott and Jordan, grow up to become the incredible men they are today. She also loved the time that she spent with her daughter-in-law and good friend Leanne and beloved grandchildren Aiden and Sydney. Kathy will forever be missed by her sons Scott (Leanne, Aiden and Sydney) and Jordan. She will be missed by her mother Madeline, brother Bill (Cindy), nephews Philip and Keri (Grayson), Matt and Jessica (Elise and Dana) and predeceased niece Valerie. She will be deeply missed by her best friend and childhood companion Donna (Bob) and all their friends in New Hamburg. A spot will forever be missing in the lives of lifetime friends Ruth and Brian, Kathy and Jim and Lori and Bob. Her extended family, the Coombes, Smiths, Vaugeois and travelling partners Judy and Barry, will forever feel her absence. Her neighbours will miss their time with Kathy - Diane and Dave, Karen and Alex, Sue and Jim and so many others. Many fun times were also spent with Cam and Tom and their Film Club Crew. The Wright Family and Milburn Family always held a very special place in Kathy's heart and they will dearly miss her compassion, kindness and care. Cremation has taken place and at her request there will be no funeral service, but a celebration of life for both Kathy and Mike will come at a later date. If you wish to honour Kathy's memory, donations can be made to Halton Down Syndrome Association. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca

