VENNEMAN, Kathy We lost Kathy Venneman unexpectedly on July 13, 2019. The loss goes wide and deep. Kathy was radiant, the solar system for so many. She shone her brightest as a wife and mother and as their best friend. No bond could be stronger. She bathed her parents, siblings, relatives and friends in her warm love and devotion. To everyone she was beautiful, charming, engaging. To a person, we were all better human beings after coming in her orbit. She is survived by her husband Aloysius (Lou), daughters Megan and Chloe, her parents Ivan and Myra Gluhak, siblings Sandra, Frank and John and so other many relatives and friends. She treasured humanity, animals and the environment in equal measure. In lieu of flowers, please do something kind for your fellow human beings, or an animal, or go hug a tree today. She made the world a better place with her life, let it be the same with her death. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 18th from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at MacIntyre Family Funeral Home, 5399 Wellington Road 52, Erin. A Mass will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at St. John Brebeuf Roman Catholic Church, 24 Millwood Road, Erin, at 2 p.m. followed by a reception at the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch #442, 12 Dundas Street East, Erin. Online condolences can be made at www.macintyrefamily

