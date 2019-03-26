Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KATIE HOFFMAN. View Sign

HOFFMAN, KATIE It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Katie Hoffman on March 24, 2019. Katie lived her life with courage, love and laughter. Loving wife of Jordy Atin and a hero to her children Spencer and Holly. Devoted daughter of JoAnn and the late Harold Hoffman. Cherished by her brother Andrew, sisters-in-law Leslie, Tracey and Tess and brothers-in-law Mark and Bob and incredible aunt to Lauren, Ally, Stephanie, Jared, Cassie, Julia, James, Matthew and Daniel. Sadly missed by Rose and her multitude of close and loving friends. Funeral service will be held at Holy Blossom Temple on Tuesday, March 26th at 12:00 p.m. Shiva at 415 Richview Avenue following funeral service and from 7-9 p.m. and 1-4 p.m. through to Friday, March 29th. Memorial donations may be made to Mount Sinai Hospital Foundation.

