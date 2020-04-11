Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kane Funeral Home
6150 Yonge Street
Toronto, ON M2M 3W9
(647) 556-5461
Resources
More Obituaries for Katri KANGAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katri KANGAS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Katri KANGAS Obituary
KANGAS, Katri (nee KEKKONEN) April 18, 1931 – April 8, 2020 Passed away peacefully with her family at her side. She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years Veikko, her children Kari (Marj), Peter (Edith), and Suvi (Craig) and grandchildren Kyle, Lauren, Cameron, Cody, Megan and Ryan. She will also be missed by her large extended family in Canada, Finland, and California, along with many friends. Katri was a loving wife and mother while helping build their family business. She was also a deeply devoted Mummu giving her grandchildren many precious memories. She will be remembered for her love of the cottage and many sunsets. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. We would like to thank the staff at North York General Hospital and Baycrest Palliative Care for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider a donation in Katri's memory to the Alzheimer Society or The Agricola Finnish Lutheran Church. Online condolences at www.rskane.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Katri's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -