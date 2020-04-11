|
KANGAS, Katri (nee KEKKONEN) April 18, 1931 – April 8, 2020 Passed away peacefully with her family at her side. She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years Veikko, her children Kari (Marj), Peter (Edith), and Suvi (Craig) and grandchildren Kyle, Lauren, Cameron, Cody, Megan and Ryan. She will also be missed by her large extended family in Canada, Finland, and California, along with many friends. Katri was a loving wife and mother while helping build their family business. She was also a deeply devoted Mummu giving her grandchildren many precious memories. She will be remembered for her love of the cottage and many sunsets. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. We would like to thank the staff at North York General Hospital and Baycrest Palliative Care for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider a donation in Katri's memory to the Alzheimer Society or The Agricola Finnish Lutheran Church. Online condolences at www.rskane.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 11, 2020