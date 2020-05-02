LOW, KAU-FONG (KIM) Kau-Fong (Kim) Low, of Richmond Hill, died April 27, 2020, after a brief but brave battle with cancer. Born in Tanzania, Kim moved to England before making Canada her home. Kim worked as a Special Education Assistant, raised monarch butterflies and was part of the Horticultural Society. Her love of children, animals and plants was only eclipsed by her love for others. She was a friend to all, especially those who needed it most. She is survived by her daughter, Sarah Chin, the joy of her life, and will be sorely missed. The Marshall Funeral Home, Richmond Hill, has been entrusted with her arrangements. A celebration of Kim's life will be held later in the year. Memorial gifts may be made to SickKids.



