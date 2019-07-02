Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KAU TANG (DON) NG. View Sign Obituary

NG, KAU TANG (DON) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Kau Tang Ng, who died peacefully at Baycrest Hospital with his family at his side on June 24, 2019. Born in China (1932), he immigrated to Canada (1952) where he found success as a restauranteur, business leader and philanthropist. Kau Tang, widely known as Don Ng, was the founder and proprietor of Hoo Wah Garden Restaurant and Tavern; one of the first Chinese restaurants in North York and a cornerstone of the community. Together with his wife and family, Hoo Wah is remembered for serving generations of families for 45 years. Known for his community involvement, Don supported local Chinese families and seniors as a member of several benevolent societies. His leadership positions included President of the Taishan Friendship Association of Ontario, Chairman of the Toronto Eng Suey Sun Association and a founding board member of the Ontario Chinese Restaurant and Food Service Association. Don also had a passion for philanthropy, sponsoring many local charities and activities, and funding the construction of a large school in his family village of San Pan Lai. He received many honours for his generosity from the local Chinese community, City of Toronto, and government of China. After retiring in 2006, Don continued to support his community as an elder leader. Don is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mei Har (May) Ng, four daughters and eight grandchildren; Frances Ng-Wong (Colin Wong) and children Justin and Melanie; Shirley Ng-Chow (Doug Chow) and children Kevin, Matthew, Christopher and Brittany; Peggy Ng (Ernest Pereira); Susan Ng (Andrew Maidment) and children Tristan and Portia; with a large extended family. Don was predeceased by his mother Wai Ho Lim, father Sai Fong Ng, and sister Jackie Wong. Always a family man, he will be deeply missed and fondly remembered. The funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. on July 4th at York Cemetery and Funeral Centre, 160 Beecroft Rd., Toronto M2N 5Z5, with interment and reception to follow. Visitation is Wednesday, July 3rd, 5-9 p.m. and Thursday, July 4th, 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the York Cemetery and Funeral Centre.

