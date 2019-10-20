Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KAZIMIERZ (KAZ) SWIDERSKI B.Sc., P.Eng.. View Sign Service Information Kane Funeral Home 6150 Yonge Street Toronto , ON M2M 3W9 (647)-556-5461 Obituary

SWIDERSKI, B.Sc., P.Eng., KAZIMIERZ (KAZ) December 17, 1934 – October 17, 2019 Surrounded by his loving family, with dignity and grace Kaz's journey has come to an end, on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at the age of 84. Survived by his loving spouse Irene of 59 years, his children, Liz (Peter), Eddie and Joanne (Brett) and his beloved grandchildren, Dr. Taylor Mckay (Robby), Erin, Emerson and Noah. Predeceased by his parents Stanislaw and Agnieszka Swiderski, his sister Emilia and Jurek Krosta. Survived by his niece Chris and Neal Marnoch and nephew Ed Krosta and their families from Winnipeg. Kaz was a devoted and loving husband to his wife and father to his children and grandfather to his grandchildren, whom he loved dearly. In his younger days, Kaz was an avid tennis and squash player and skier, but his real love was his annual golfing retreats to "our lady of the links" in Florida with his golfing buddies. Kaz was born in Lwow, Poland. Displaced by the war, the family was taken to Siberian work camps. Later his father joined the Polish Army under British command. The women and children were settled in polish camps throughout India and Africa with Kaz's family settling in now Tanzania. When the war ended, the family reunited and travelled to England, where Kaz completed a Technical High school. From England they immigrated to Winnipeg, where he completed his engineering degree at the University of Manitoba in 1956. Soon after, he moved to Toronto where he started his career with Carrier and met his wife Irene at St. Casimir's Parish Hall dances. A couple of years later, they married and started their family. In 1959, he became a partner with R.T. Tamblyn and Partners Ltd., in charge of large and small projects throughout Toronto and across Canada. In 1977, he joined Canada Square Development Ltd. for a short period of time. After which, Kaz joined Andrew Hidi and Associates in 1981, as a Senior Partner, where he worked for 42 years until he retired in 2013. Kaz had a very illustrious and awarding career. He was involved in the development of large office and condominium projects in Canada and the United States, including the Canadian consulate in Warsaw. He was the recipient of the "Low Energy Building Design" award for Gulf Canada Square building in Calgary and a special award of "Excellence" in Utility Design for the Ontario Hydro Building in Toronto. The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Katherine Towns and her oncology team at North York General Hospital along with the wonderful and caring nurses of palliative care 3 West. A very special thanks to Hill House Hospice staff for their compassionate care over the last few days especially nurse "Marty". In lieu of flowers, donations to Hill House Hospice or Covenant House would be appreciated by the family. Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at R.S Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge Street. Funeral mass to be held at St. Gabriel's Catholic Church, 670 Sheppard Avenue East, on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. Cremation to follow with a private interment at a later date.

