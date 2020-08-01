1/1
KAZUKO (KAY) MITSUKI
MITSUKI, KAZUKO (KAY) December 10, 1928 – July 24, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Kazuko Mitsuki, on July 24, 2020, at the age of 91. Born in Hayase, Fukui Prefecture, Japan, to parents Yonezou and Kiyo Nakagawa. Kay was the youngest daughter in a family of six children (four daughters and two sons). Loving wife of the late Yukio Mitsuki, whom she married in Japan on January 6, 1953. After a long 16-day boat journey to Vancouver, Kay started her life in Canada in Thunder Bay, then moved to Toronto shortly thereafter. Kay was an avid gardener, an excellent cook and an ardent Blue Jays fan. In Canada, she is survived by her children Judy, Brian (Janine) and Linda, her grandchildren Lauren (Todor), Daniel (predeceased), Adrienne and Katherine, brother-in-law Shig Mitsuki, sisters-in-law Yosh Noguchi and Sue Fujino and their children and her great-nephew Yudai Nakagawa. In Japan, she is survived by her nieces and nephews and their families. Due to COVID-19, a private service and interment will be held for the family and close friends. In lieu of flowers or koden, donations may be made to the Toronto Buddhist Church, 1011 Sheppard Avenue West, North York, ON M3H 2T7.

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 1, 2020.
