KAWABATA, Kazuo "Mike" On Monday, October 26, 2020, passed away after complications of a lung disease, at the age of 100. He was born in Genoa Bay in Vancouver, BC, in 1920, and then lived in Duncan, BC. He was predeceased by his father, Tobei, mother, Tsugiye Kawabata and eldest sister, Hisaye Komatsu. He is survived by his loving wife, Amy, of 73 years. Also survived by sisters, Sakaye Tsuji of Foster City, CA and Sally Hori of Unionville, ON and many, many nieces and nephews. In Toronto, he and Amy owned dry cleaning stores and eventually came to St. Thomas for their retirement to enjoy a very peaceful lifestyle with friends, relatives and wonderful neighbours. A private Funeral Service will be held at Williams Funeral Home, 45 Elgin St., St. Thomas, Friday afternoon. Interment to follow in Union Cemetery. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations in Mike's memory may be made to the St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital Foundation or Toronto Buddhist Church, 1011 Sheppard Ave. W., North York M3H 2T7 and would be greatly appreciated.



