1/1
Kazuo "Mike" KAWABATA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kazuo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KAWABATA, Kazuo "Mike" On Monday, October 26, 2020, passed away after complications of a lung disease, at the age of 100. He was born in Genoa Bay in Vancouver, BC, in 1920, and then lived in Duncan, BC. He was predeceased by his father, Tobei, mother, Tsugiye Kawabata and eldest sister, Hisaye Komatsu. He is survived by his loving wife, Amy, of 73 years. Also survived by sisters, Sakaye Tsuji of Foster City, CA and Sally Hori of Unionville, ON and many, many nieces and nephews. In Toronto, he and Amy owned dry cleaning stores and eventually came to St. Thomas for their retirement to enjoy a very peaceful lifestyle with friends, relatives and wonderful neighbours. A private Funeral Service will be held at Williams Funeral Home, 45 Elgin St., St. Thomas, Friday afternoon. Interment to follow in Union Cemetery. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations in Mike's memory may be made to the St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital Foundation or Toronto Buddhist Church, 1011 Sheppard Ave. W., North York M3H 2T7 and would be greatly appreciated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home Ltd.
45 Elgin St.
St. Thomas, ON N5R 3L9
519-631-0850
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Williams Funeral Home Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved