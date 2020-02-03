Home

SHIMIZU, Kazuo Tom December 12, 1918 - January 28, 2020 With heavy hearts we announce the passing of our Dad, Tom. He passed away peacefully at the age of 101 years young. He leaves behind his children Wayne, Darlene, Glenn (Bonnie), Marsha and Donald, 8 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, his siblings Margaret (Harry), Ruby (Joe), Roy, his nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Mary, brothers Jack and Charlie, sister Mary, 2 great-grandchildren and son-in-law John. His gentleness, patience and wisdom will be greatly missed. A special thanks to the staff of Michael Garron Hospital for their care and compassion for our dad and the family. A private service was held. Flowers and koden are gratefully declined. Donations can be offered to Toronto Buddhist Church in his memory.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 3, 2020
