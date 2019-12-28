Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KEELIN SARAH CAREY. View Sign Service Information Smith's Funeral Homes 485 Brant Street Burlington , ON L7R 2G5 (905)-632-3333 Obituary

CAREY, KEELIN SARAH Passed away peacefully at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at the age of 37. Keelin will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by her parents John and Mary Carey; siblings Janice and Neil (Kristen); nieces Emma and Vivienne as well as many extended family members and friends in Canada and Ireland. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 485 Brant St. (one block north of City Hall), BURLINGTON (905- 632-3333), on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 2-5 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, 2016 Blairholme Ave., Burlington, on Monday, December 30th at 10:30 a.m. followed by a reception. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, donations made to Princess Margaret Hospital would be greatly appreciated.



Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 28, 2019

