Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KEIKO MARGARET LYONS. View Sign Obituary

LYONS, KEIKO MARGARET C.M., B.A., D. Litt., McMaster University August 14, 1923 - October 4, 2019 For almost a century, Margaret lived life as much as possible on her own terms, and despite considerable adversity, engaged with life on a grand scale. And what a life it was! To read about Margaret's story in her own words, "My Share of Good Luck," please see Nikkei Images, Volume 18, No. 1, pgs. 18-23:

LYONS, KEIKO MARGARET C.M., B.A., D. Litt., McMaster University August 14, 1923 - October 4, 2019 For almost a century, Margaret lived life as much as possible on her own terms, and despite considerable adversity, engaged with life on a grand scale. And what a life it was! To read about Margaret's story in her own words, "My Share of Good Luck," please see Nikkei Images, Volume 18, No. 1, pgs. 18-23: https://centre.nikkeiplace.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/2013-Volume-18-No-1.pdf Margaret considered her legacy the many talented people she encouraged, guided and mentored, who have contributed in major ways to public life. She also considered her children, Ruth and Erskine, two of her best achievements. She had great ambition, grit, determination and vision. She was pig-headed, optimistic, funny and fearless. She had the heart of a warrior. What an extraordinary, wonderful life Margaret had, and what remarkable person she was! We miss her dearly. She was predeceased by her son, Erskine Yoshio Lyons, and is survived by her husband of 70 years, Edward Ronald Lyons, her daughter Ruth Shizuka Lyons and husband David Zimmermann, bonus granddaughter Jessica Zimmermann, special niece Naomi Nagao, sisters Yoshiko Tanaka and Kazuko Shimizu, sisters-in-law Connie Inouye and Shirley Inouye, and many nieces and nephews. Margaret and her family were grateful for the opportunity to use Medical Assistance In Dying (MAID) at the end of her long life. She left on her own terms, just as she'd lived her life. There will be no ceremony, but if you wish to honour Margaret's life, you may make a donation to either Lyons New Media Center Fund or Lyons Ontario Graduate Scholarship in New Media and Communications Fund, at McMaster University: https://secureca.imodules.com/s/1439/17/giving/form.aspx?sid=1439&gid=1&pgid=770&cid=1618&dids=2460.2462&bledit=1&appealcode=19K8 Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close