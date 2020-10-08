1/
Keiko SUNAGAWA
SUNAGAWA, Keiko Born in Japan in 1946, she passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday, September 20, 2020. Wife to the late Jinsaku, loving mother to Chris and Casey; and Grace and Mike. Adored Baba to Cody. She was an active member of the SGI Canada Buddhist community, where she made life long friends who were always there to support her and her family. She will be forever in her hearts. Our heartfelt thanks to our mom's caregivers at Evergreen Hospice (Markham) for their outstanding care during her last days. We are forever grateful to them. In lieu of flowers, please donate to this great healthcare facility, Evergreen Hospice. We'd also like to thank R.S. Kane Funeral Home for their great service. By Keiko's personal wishes, cremation has taken place and all funeral arrangements are held in private. Condolences may be expressed online at https://www.dignitymemorial.com.

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 8, 2020.
