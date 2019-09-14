TANAKA, KEIKO It is with great sadness that the family of Keiko (Kay) Tanaka (nee Kumamoto) inform you of her passing on August 23, 2019. She was born on December 25, 1931 in Haney, British Columbia and passed away at the age of 87, in Toronto. She was predeceased by her brother Hiroshi Kumamoto (January 26, 1994) and husband Ken Tanaka (December 5, 1994). She is survived by her sisters Michiko Toyonaga and Fumie Kumamoto, her nieces, nephews and their families, her many friends and her cat Smokey. At Kay's request, no visitation or funeral services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of your choice are appreciated.

