HALLIDAY, KEITH ANDERSON Peacefully at Ross Memorial Hospital, Lindsay on his 94th birthday, Monday, August 26, 2019. Keith was the beloved son of the late Jack and Mary Halliday. Dear brother of Bob and his wife Joan Halliday of Ottawa, and predeceased by his brothers Jim and Don. Keith will be remembered by his relatives and friends. The family of Keith Halliday will receive friends at the JARDINE FUNERAL HOME, CREMATION & TRIBUTE CENTRE, 8 PRINCES' ST. W., Fenelon Falls, on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 1 p.m. Interment at Fenelon Falls Cemetery followed by a reception at the funeral home. Memorial donations to the Ross Memorial Hospital would be appreciated. Online condolences, memorial donations can be made at www.jardinefuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 31, 2019