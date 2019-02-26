BEATTY, Keith Keith Beatty died peacefully at Brampton Civic Hospital on Saturday, February 23rd, 2019. Keith lovingly leaves behind his son Paul, grandson Jordan and granddaughter Emily, along with their spouses and families. Keith's family seeks comfort in the thought of their beloved father and grandfather being reunited with his wife, Irene. Friends and Family will be received at the Ward Funeral Home (52 Main Street S., Brampton) on Wednesday, February 27th from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. Please visit the Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 26, 2019