MOWAT, Keith Bruce P.Eng. U of T '53 Of Kincardine, passed away in Walkerton on Sunday, March 17, 2019 in his 89th year. Loving husband of Donna Bethel. Cherished father of Bruce (Shirley) Mowat, Reid (Catherine) Mowat and Beth (Peter) Davy. Dear brother of Ruth Jackson. A private family service will be held in the spring. Portrait and memorial online at daveylinklaterfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 23, 2019