KEITH EDWARD WOODLEY

WOODLEY, KEITH EDWARD Peacefully, at The Carpenter Hospice, Burlington, on Saturday, February 29, 2020, in his 89th year. Beloved husband of the late Peggie Woodley (November, 2009). Loving father of Bill (Susan), of Toronto, David (Lorraine), of Burlington and Jo Anne Schaefer (Hans), of British Columbia. Cherished grandfather of Drew, Alison, Matthew and Brian Woodley, Shawn and Evan Schaefer and great-grandfather of Elspeth, Hunter and Paxton. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Keith's Life will be held at a later date. Donations, in memory of Keith, to The Carpenter Hospice or Guide Dogs Canada would be sincerely appreciated. www.smithsfh.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 4, 2020
