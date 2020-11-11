SMITH, Keith Ernest "In our hearts forever." It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of our beloved father, Keith Ernest Smith. Keith was born on April 13, 1929. He married the love of his life, Joyce Audrey Ingram (deceased July 17, 2006) on September 5, 1952. Keith leaves behind Sandra Honsberger, Margaret Batten (Les), and Bruce Smith (Debbie). He was predeceased by sons: Bradley (Jami-Lynn) and Randy. He leaves behind 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren who were deeply loved by him. Keith worked at McDonnell Douglas from 1965-1990 when he retired to spend time travelling Canada and the US in their RV and spending summers at the cottage, fishing and picking blueberries. A life so beautifully and simply lived will be remembered and honoured. Visitation will be held at Ravenshoe United Church, 3252 Ravenshoe Rd., Queensville, ON L0G 1R0 on Saturday November 14, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only 30 people can visit per hour. Please RSVP via email at rsvp@roadhouseandrose.com or call 905-895-6631. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Ravenshoe United Church or please pay it forward by doing a good deed in your community.



