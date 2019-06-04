HARWOOD, KEITH FREDERICK DALE Peacefully passed away on June 2, 2019, at 90 years of age. He was predeceased by his wife Meryl and their son Gregory. He will be missed by his daughter Kim (Todd) and his granddaughters Jennifer, Alicia (Brett) and Brittany (Sydney). His legacy will live on in his great-grandchildren Nolan, Dylan, Rhilynn, Lydiah, Mckenna, Anastasiah and Laylah. Visitation will be held at The Simple Alternative – Pickering (1057 Brock Road, 905-686-5589), on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. and on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. with the service to follow at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel. Interment to follow at Pine Ridge Cemetery (541 Taunton Road West, Ajax, ON). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in the Toronto Star on June 4, 2019