KEITH FREDERICK DALE HARWOOD

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KEITH FREDERICK DALE HARWOOD.
Service Information
The Simple Alternative Funeral Centre
1057 Brock Road
Pickering, ON
L1W 3T7
(905)-686-5589
Obituary

HARWOOD, KEITH FREDERICK DALE Peacefully passed away on June 2, 2019, at 90 years of age. He was predeceased by his wife Meryl and their son Gregory. He will be missed by his daughter Kim (Todd) and his granddaughters Jennifer, Alicia (Brett) and Brittany (Sydney). His legacy will live on in his great-grandchildren Nolan, Dylan, Rhilynn, Lydiah, Mckenna, Anastasiah and Laylah. Visitation will be held at The Simple Alternative – Pickering (1057 Brock Road, 905-686-5589), on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. and on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. with the service to follow at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel. Interment to follow at Pine Ridge Cemetery (541 Taunton Road West, Ajax, ON). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
logo
Published in the Toronto Star on June 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.