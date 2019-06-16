GREGORY, KEITH August 10, 1946 - June 11, 2019 It is with very heavy hearts we announce the passing of Keith Gregory. Surrounded by family, Keith passed away peacefully at the age of 72. Beloved Husband of 47 years to Wanda; Father to Dyan, Steven and Alex (Kim); Grandfather to Tasha, Katie, Grace and Elise; Brother to Olwen and Liz; Uncle to Samantha and Madison; Brother-In-Law to Krys-Tyna, and Friend (Everyone); he will be dearly missed by all. He always brought a smile and good vibes into any room. From the kids whom he taught throughout his career, to the teams he coached, to the friends at the pub, to his children and family, to his adored grandchildren, his impact on the lives around him is truly immeasurable! Monday, June 17, 2019, Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Cremation & Funeral Centres, 375 Mount Pleasant Road, Toronto, ON, CANADA, M4T 2V8. Visitation - 12:00 - 1:00 p.m., Service - 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. Ace's Place Bar & Grill, 115 Guildwood Parkway, Scarboroough, ON, CANADA, M1E 1P1. Celebration of Life - 3:30 p.m.

