ANDREWS, KEITH HARMAN August 8, 1921 – March 24, 2019 Passed away peacefully in his 98th year. Keith was a pilot instructor with the RAF in WWII. His career was as an executive with F. W. Woolworth Company. Keith was married to Vivian for 38 years and they had six children. After the passing of Vivian, he was married to his second wife Thelma for 30 years and had two step-children. Keith has 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Family will be having a private celebration of life. Donations in his name can be made to ErinoakKids (www.erinoakkids.ca) supporting Autism.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 30, 2019