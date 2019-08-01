Keith Henry MORLEY

Obituary

MORLEY, Keith Henry CMA, Real Estate Agent Peacefully, at Credit Valley Hospital, surrounded by his family, on Monday, July 29, 2019, at the age of 72. Beloved husband of Diane. Much loved father of Lee Henry (Lisa), Karen (John Paul Baragwanath) and Adam Richard (Julie). Loving grandad of Kara, Connor, Liam, Evan, Charlotte and Nathan. Dear brother of Ralph (Louise) and Terry (Judy). Friends may call at the Turner & Porter 'Neweduk-Erin Mills' Chapel, 1981 Dundas St. W., Mississauga (east of Erin Mills Pkwy.), on Friday from 2 - 4 and 7 - 9 p.m. Funeral Service to be held in the Chapel on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 3 p.m. For those who wish, donations may be made to the Princess Margaret Hospital Foundation. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 1, 2019
