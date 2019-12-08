Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DR. KEITH LEON MOORE. View Sign Obituary

MOORE, DR. KEITH LEON BA, MSc, PhD, Hon. D.Sc (0SU), Hon. D.Sc (WU) FIAC, FRSM, FAAA October 5, 1925 – November 25, 2019 Professor Emeritus, Division of Anatomy, Department of Surgery; former Chair of Anatomy and Associate Dean of Basic Medical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, University of Toronto It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father in his 94th year. At the celebration of his 80th birthday, one of his colleagues said "no one has done more for the teaching of human anatomy than Professor Moore. He has uplifted the anatomy profession with his outstanding and highly acclaimed medical text books. Moreover, his modest down to earth personality and demeanor make him one of the truly great anatomists of his generation". Through his anatomy lectures, books, movies and videos, he has had a monumental impact on anatomical medical education, not only at a national, but at an international level. Dad was born in Brantford, Ontario; the son of Rev. James Henry Moore and Gertrude Myrtle McComb. He grew up in Bethel, Wallacetown, Shakespeare, and Streetsville. His father was a Presbyterian minister and his mother was a musician (Associate of the Toronto Conservatory of Music). Dad was the 4th of 5 sons: Ross, Neil, Norman, Keith and Grant. Dad was predeceased by Marion Edith (nee McDermid) in 2006. She was his best friend, confidante, and loving wife of 57 wonderful years, and their son Warren in 2002. Dad will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by his four daughters, their spouses and grandchildren: Pam Moore and Ron Crowe; Karen and Bob Semchuk; Laurel Moore; Kate Moore-DeCarlo and Michael DeCarlo and his 8 grandchildren: Warren's girls (Melissa and Alicia); Karen and Bob's girls (Kristin and Chris, Lauren and Blair and Caitlin); Laurel's children (Mitchel and Kathleen and Jayme and Brad Barron), and Kate and Michael's daughters (Courtney and Brooke). Great-grandchildren James and Charlotte Barron. We want to sincerely thank Dr. Michael McConvey, Dr. Kotchetkov, Pam Sparrow and all of the dedicated nurses at RVH that took care of him with such care, compassion, respect and kindness. Dad always had a smile on his face when he went for treatment for leukemia because of their warmth and friendliness towards him. As per Dad's wishes, a private cremation and family service will be held. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Flowers are gratefully declined. Please consider a memorial donation to one of Dad and Mom's favourite charities: Royal Victoria Hospital in Barrie ON, , Diabetes Canada, and the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

