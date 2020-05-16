WILLIAMS, KEITH LEONARD December 22, 1945 – May 7, 2020 On the morning of May 7, 2020, we said goodbye to Keith Williams. He was 74 years of age and he and Doreen would have celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary on May 11th. Keith was born to Ralph Thomas and Edith (nee Ball) Williams on December 22, 1945. The youngest of three boys, he had dreams of going into dentistry. Instead, he worked for Consumers Gas/Enbridge for over 40 years, starting off in the mailroom and retiring as IT Architect. It was at Consumers Gas that he met and married Doreen Scutchings and together raised two children, Heather and Bryan. The family moved to Pickering, ON in the early 1970s; Keith and Doreen moved to Ajax in 2017. Keith loved sports, photography, and music. Hockey, baseball, golf, and bowling were all passions of his. He played goalie and coached junior hockey in the 1970s. He and Doreen indulged a love of bowling by joining local bowling leagues and when the weather turned nice, he could be found on the golf course with family, good friends, and work colleagues. Keith's interest in photography blossomed after inheriting his father's camera equipment and the family is blessed with a treasure trove of photos, many of special family events, his grandchildren and the local wildlife. Keith and Doreen loved to go to the Toronto Zoo and many of the animals had their portraits taken on these visits - along with the occasional squirrel provided they stood still long enough! Keith was a lifelong music lover. An excellent pianist and vocalist, he sang in the Senior Choirs' at Dunbarton-Fairport and Pickering Village United Churches, was the accompanist for the Junior Choir at Dunbarton-Fairport, and performed with the Scarborough Gilbert and Sullivan Society and the North Toronto Players. A longtime member of the Beaver Bible Class (Westway United), he was involved in their annual musical-revue, The Beaver Show, lending his vocal and acting talents to raise funds for the many causes supported by the Bible Class. Keith loved all kinds of music: Mozart, gospels rag-time, and show-tunes could all be heard coming from his piano. In addition to the piano, he also played the cello and the organ and tried his hand at the harmonica a time or two. Keith is survived by his wife, Doreen, and their children Heather (Kerry) and Bryan (Jennifer) along with grandchildren Breanna and Joshua; also his sisters-in-law Kathe (Larry) and Lynn, nieces Sandra, Jill, and Lesley-Ann, and nephews Raymond and Robert. He was predeceased by his parents and his brothers Earl (2013) and Roy (2020) and sister-in-law Peggy (2002). Keith loved to sing, enjoyed a good laugh, was dedicated to serving others, and kept on waiting for his beloved Maple Leafs to reclaim the Stanley Cup. The family wishes to express our thanks to the staff at Ballycliffe Long Term Care Home for their excellent care of Keith over the past 2 ½ years. We will hold a celebration of Keith's life and interment ceremony at a later date when it is safe for family and friends to gather. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Music programs at Dunbarton-Fairport United Church (https://www.dunbartonfairport.on.ca/About/Donate) or Pickering Village United Church (www.pvuc.ca) or to the Toronto Zoo (https://www.wildlifeconservancy.ca/donate) are appreciated.
Published in Toronto Star on May 16, 2020.