COLE, KEITH MAXWELL September 23, 1963 - August 10, 2020 After a brief illness, Keith left us far too early at Humber River Hospital. Beloved son of James and Irene, both predeceased. Cherished little brother of Jim, the late Ted, (Lorraine), Bill, Janet (Gary), and big brother of the late twins, Kenneth and Leanne. Loving and fun uncle to Sarah, Justin C, Justin Z, Jesse, Ashley and Jordan. Great-uncle to Tyson, Christina and Alexander. Keith was a considerate, gentle guy obsessed with Hot Wheels as a child, and his yellow Mustang as an adult. He was someone you could always confide in or go to for good advice. Keith will be sorely missed by his family, as well as his many friends and colleagues. Rest in peace Keithie.



