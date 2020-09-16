1/
KEITH MELVILLE CONNOLLY
CONNOLLY, KEITH MELVILLE February 27, 1938 - September 11, 2020 Passed away peacefully at home, after enjoying an LA Lakers win and some of Buddy Holly's greatest hits. Beloved husband of Joan for 54 years. Dear father of Sandra, Michael (Julie) and Barbara (Carlo). Proud grandfather of Matthew and Stephanie. Fondly remembered by his many nieces and nephews, his brother, Jack (Gloria) and family friend, Debbie. Predeceased by his parents Vincent and Mildred and his siblings Margaret, Raymond, Shirley, Victor and Nancy. Keith was a highly respected employee at Manulife for 43 years, working his way up to Underwriting Director for the U.S. Division and becoming one of a select group of employees to receive the Star of Excellence. Keith coached kids' softball for many years culminating in winning the provincial championships two years in a row. He also enjoyed playing slo-pitch and was a member and coach of the world famous Richmond Hill Brew Jays. Arrangements have been entrusted to Marshall Funeral Home, marshallfuneralhome.com. A private celebration of Keith's life will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020. Due to COVID restrictions, the service is by invitation only. In lieu of flowers, donations, if desired, may be made to Canadian Tire's Jumpstart charity which promotes equal access to sports for all kids.

Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 16, 2020.
