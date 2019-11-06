Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Keith Owen James SIDWELL. View Sign Service Information Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville 3164 Ninth Line (403 & Dundas St.) Mississauga/Oakville , ON L6H 7A8 (905)-257-1100 Obituary

SIDWELL, Keith Owen James With heartfelt sadness, we announce the passing of Keith Owen James Sidwell, age 94, on November 1, 2019, surrounded by his family at Trillium Hospital - Mississauga. Cherished father to his daughter Karen Lyon (Keith) of Baden, his son Jim Sidwell (Michel) of Vancouver and his daughter Jan Benetti (Claudio) of Stoney Creek. Devoted Grandpa to Lindsay, Amy (Greg), Jon (Kate), Ned (Jane), Lisa (Bryan), Mike (Naomi), Jimmy (Danielle), Steve (Akasha) and doting Great-Grandpa to Jackie, Leo, Phoebe, Sophie, Natalie, Ben, Rex, Sam and Eli. Loving companion to Maureen Mason. Also missed by his sister Jean Stymiest and his brother-in-law Bill Hamilton both of Ottawa as well as many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his beloved wife of 53 years Gretchen (McLean) in 2001, his sister Carol Hamilton and his brother-in-law Cec Stymiest. Keith was born on October 17, 1925 in Hawkshaw, New Brunswick to parents Hazel (nee Belding) and Ottie Sidwell. He was very proud of the university education he received at the University of New Brunswick (UNB) where he also achieved great success as a guard on the UNB basketball team which won the 1945 national championships. In recognition of this accomplishment, he was inducted into the New Brunswick Sports Hall of Fame in 1977. Keith's lengthy career began as a geologist where much of his work took him to the Northwest Territories. Later, Keith had a long and distinguished career with Canadian Standards Association (CSA). Following retirement, Keith enthusiastically supported retiree activities at CSA and maintained close ties with longtime colleagues and friends. For over 50 years, Keith was a member of the Woodstock Temple of the Masonic Lodge. He was an avid curler in Fredericton, at the Glebe Curling Club in Ottawa and for 40 years at the Dixie Curling Club in Mississauga, where he served as President for several terms. Keith was a longtime member of the Mississauga Widows and Widowers Club where he also served as President for several terms. Keith's zest for life and wonderful sense of humour were well recognized by all who knew him. His passion for sports inspired a love of sports in his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He took pride in his beautiful garden and sparkling pool. His family was regularly treated to his gourmet cooking, as well as his famous date squares. Keith's enthusiasm for travel took him all over the world and his recall for special destinations was astounding. Keith's legacy is his deep love of family and his unparalled passion for life. The Celebration of Keith's Life will be at Glen Oaks, 3164 Ninth Line in Oakville on Saturday, November 16th at 3 p.m. Keith was a strong supporter of many charities. In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of your choice in Keith's memory would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be expressed through

