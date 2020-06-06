KEITH SPIEGELBERG
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share KEITH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SPIEGELBERG CPA, CA, KEITH It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Keith Spiegelberg of Toronto, Ontario, on June 3, 2020, in his 79th year. Born in Kitchener, Ontario, in 1941, Keith was the loving husband of Carol, his wife of 53 years and the devoted father of his three children, Julia (Sean), Tanya and Joel. He was the beloved brother of Carol Ann (Ross), brother-in-law of the late Marilyn (Klaus) and cherished uncle of Darryl, Kevin (Helen) and Andrea. Keith earned his Chartered Accountant designation in 1965 and started working at Toronto Western Hospital as an accountant. This is where he met his wife Carol who was an operating room nurse. They married in 1966 and together they raised their family in Toronto. Keith worked in hospital administration throughout his career, becoming the VP Finance at TWH and later a VP at the Scarborough General Hospital. He retired in 1999. Keith loved golf, international travel, mystery novels and enjoyed spending time with family and his beloved cats. In Keith's words, he was a passionate fan of the Blue Jays and the Argonauts by choice and the Maple Leafs by birth. Keith will be fondly remembered by family and friends. A private family service will be held at Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel in Toronto. In memory of Keith, donations to the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation (thepmcf.ca) are appreciated. An online memorial is available at turnerporter.ca. The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Princess Margaret and Toronto Western Hospitals for their dedication and support.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors
2357 Bloor Street West
Toronto, ON M6S 1P4
(416) 767-3153
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved