TUCKER, KEITH 1935 - 2020 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Reginald Keith Tucker on April 20, 2020 at Alexander Place Long Term Care Home in Waterdown, ON. His death was unexpected but peaceful. Keith was predeceased by his parents Thelma and Reginald, and his stepmother Florence. He is survived by sisters Heather (Bob), Elizabeth (Dan) and Diane (Alfie). Keith began his career in the world of golf at the age of 13, spending summers at both Moncton Golf Club and Rawdon (QC) Golf Club working in the pro shop. He became involved with the industry of golf supplies and equipment in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver and made many friends in the profession with his outgoing friendly manner for over 45 years. In 2018 Keith was made an Honorary Life Member in the CPGA in which he was an Honorary Director. He also enjoyed his dogs, having had Scotties, Corgis, and Norwegian Elkhounds. He retired in 1998 and soon found a way to help people through palliative care, volunteering at Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington. In his later years, Keith became drawn to the church as he embraced the spiritual side of life. He will be truly missed by all who knew him. It is hoped to have a celebration of life at Grace Anglican Church in Waterdown when conditions allow such a gathering. His philosophy: "Try not to be a man of success but rather a man of value." Please sign the Tribute Wall at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 25, 2020.