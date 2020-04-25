KEITH WRAY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share KEITH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WRAY, KEITH It is with deep sadness our family announces the passing of William George Keith Wray, on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Trillium Health Centre – Queensway, Mississauga, at the age of 90. Reunited with his beloved Wife Ida Brenda (Potter). Loving Father of Christine Korbey and Graham Korbey. Devoted Grampy of Diana, Meagan, Alexandra and Great-Grampy of Leo, Tre, Elodie and Cecilie. Keith will be fondly remembered by his siblings Marie, Dori, Evelyn, extended family and many friends. A Private Interment has been held by the family and a Celebration of Life in Memory of Keith will be held at a later date. In memory of Keith, memorial donations to Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Scott Funeral Home – Woodbridge Chapel. Please go to www.scottwoodbridge.ca to sign guestbook.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Scott Funeral Homes - Woodbridge
7776 Kipling Ave
WOODBRIDGE, ON L4L 1Z2
(905) 851-2229
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved