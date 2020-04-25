WRAY, KEITH It is with deep sadness our family announces the passing of William George Keith Wray, on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Trillium Health Centre – Queensway, Mississauga, at the age of 90. Reunited with his beloved Wife Ida Brenda (Potter). Loving Father of Christine Korbey and Graham Korbey. Devoted Grampy of Diana, Meagan, Alexandra and Great-Grampy of Leo, Tre, Elodie and Cecilie. Keith will be fondly remembered by his siblings Marie, Dori, Evelyn, extended family and many friends. A Private Interment has been held by the family and a Celebration of Life in Memory of Keith will be held at a later date. In memory of Keith, memorial donations to Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Scott Funeral Home – Woodbridge Chapel. Please go to www.scottwoodbridge.ca to sign guestbook.
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 25, 2020.