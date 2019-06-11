LaBRASH, KELLY Passed away peacefully at home with family by his side on June 8, 2019, at the age of 93. Kelly will be deeply missed by Joan, his beloved wife of 65 years, his children Michael (Cathy), Bruce, Daniel (Betty), Mark and grandchildren Justin, Kate, Brett and Kurt. Kelly was born in Dana, Saskatchewan. After serving in the Army during WWII he joined the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in 1947. He retired with the rank of Staff Sergeant in 1965. Kelly was a proud member of the RCMP Veterans Association. He began a second successful career in 1966 when he co-founded Canadian Protection Services. After retirement in 1990, his time was spent with family, especially his grandchildren, golfing (York Downs), travel and following the Blue Jays. Kelly was leading a full and active life right up to his diagnosis of prostate cancer four months ago. Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, June 12th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick's Parish, 5633 Highway #7, Markham, ON. Reception to follow Mass at same location. Online condolences may be made at www.dixongarland.com
Published in the Toronto Star on June 11, 2019