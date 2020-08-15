BRAHAM, Dr. Ken Passed away on August 9, 2020, at home in Brampton, in his 90th year. Cherished husband of Joan, caring father to Linda (Kim) Hansen, Sue (Art) Balogh and John (Dayna) Braham. Proud Papa of Alyse (Alex) Gilliver and Dane Hansen; Leanne, Wes and Kristen Balogh; Jenna and Justine Braham and Everett, Samantha and Avril Craven. Great-grandpapa to Madelyn and Jake Gilliver. Predeceased by his parents Rev. John K. Braham and Gladys (Albright), brother Terry and sister Ruth. Ken practised psychiatry in Brampton until his retirement in 1996. His well-crafted gift of being a quiet compassionate listener was bestowed upon many patients, friends and family members with sharp insights to help us all be better people. Besides his family, Ken's passion was music. He played piano and shared his beautiful baritone voice in the Grace United Church choir, the Brampton Festival Singers and, later, with the Cardinals. He played tennis, bridge, and enjoyed many winters with friends and family at Caledon Ski Club. Ken was a member of Grace United Church and Probus. He founded the Probus men's book club. The family wishes to thank the Palliative Care team who provided such compassionate home care. Cremation at Ward Funeral Home has taken place. Due to COVID restrictions, there will be a private family gathering in the near future. If desired, contributions can be made in Ken's memory to Doctors Without Borders and Grace United Church, Brampton.



