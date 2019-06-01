KATCHANOSKI, KEN Ken passed away peacefully at Wellington Terrace in Fergus on May 26, 2019 at the age of 94. He was predeceased by Mary, his beloved wife of 71 years. He will be deeply missed by his children Robert, Janet (Matthew), Diane (Michael), and grandchildren Stephen (Sarah), Jeffrey (Alice), David and Elizabeth. A private family funeral has taken place. Condolences can be left online at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com Held in everlasting love
Published in the Toronto Star on June 1, 2019