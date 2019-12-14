MAHY, KEN After facing challenging treatments for leukemia with a grateful and hopeful spirit, Ken passed away early December 9, 2019 leaving us all with a deep feeling of peace for him. Loved forever by his wife, Beth, cherished children and grandchildren, Kristi, Dale and Kai, Caitlin, Arron, Elora and Avey, siblings, Linda, Doug and Chris, and many loyal friends. Grandpa, you will always be in our hearts. Donations to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre appreciated. Online tributes at www.rskane.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 14, 2019