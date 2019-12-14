KEN MAHY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KEN MAHY.
Service Information
Kane Funeral Home
6150 Yonge Street
Toronto, ON
M2M 3W9
(647)-556-5461
Obituary

MAHY, KEN After facing challenging treatments for leukemia with a grateful and hopeful spirit, Ken passed away early December 9, 2019 leaving us all with a deep feeling of peace for him. Loved forever by his wife, Beth, cherished children and grandchildren, Kristi, Dale and Kai, Caitlin, Arron, Elora and Avey, siblings, Linda, Doug and Chris, and many loyal friends. Grandpa, you will always be in our hearts. Donations to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre appreciated. Online tributes at www.rskane.ca
logo
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.