NOBLE, B.COMM., M. ED., KENNETH EDMUND August 30, 1929 - June 1, 2020 Passed away from Alzheimer's Disease, June 1, 2020, aged ninety. Survived by sister Marjorie, children David (Kathy), Sheila, Joanne (Shari) and Tim (Cindy), grandchildren Darren, Alan, Jesse, Luke, Grace and Rayna. Known as Super Grandpa to Jackson and Lincoln. Uncle to Erin. Predeceased by wife Mary, brother Les and sister Helen. Being born and raised in Depression-era Oshawa undoubtedly forged his fundamental belief of social justice and fairness. Upon graduation from University of Toronto, Ken and Mary got married, moved to Alberta for a year, where Ken worked for Gulf Oil. Ken went back to school in Ontario and became a teacher at the Etobicoke Board for thirty-two years, notably at Royal York and Alderwood. Upon "retirement", Ken and Mary travelled extensively as educators to Hong Kong, Singapore and Poland interspersed with extended stays at the cottage on McQuaby Lake. Indeed, these years were golden! Subsequently, they went to Honduras and Malawi with the Unitarian Church on "do-gooder" missions, as they liked to say, to build kindergartens. Other examples of "practicing what you preach" included teaching adult literacy and letter writing for Amnesty International. Ken never stopped learning and appreciated the blessings in his life. Not a great sailor but a nasty harp player, he came into this world with so very little but left so very much. We lost a good one. Celebration of Life when conditions permit. Donations to: worldaccord.org or amnesty.ca "Friend of all the world" - R. Kipling
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 6, 2020.