Service Information
Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home
28300 So. Tamiami Tr.
Bonita Springs , FL 34134
(239)-992-4982
Service
11:00 AM
Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home
28300 So. Tamiami Tr.
Bonita Springs , FL 34134
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Bay House at West Bay Club
Obituary

ZURBRIGG, KEN Ken Zurbrigg, longtime love of Lyn and cherished brother, uncle, and friend passed away September 19, 2019, at home with his family. He will be missed by many. Ken and Lyn moved to Estero, FL in 2015 and thoroughly enjoyed the warm weather, fun golf outings and the many wonderful friends they met in their community at West Bay Club. Ken was born in Springfield, Ohio, in 1948, and lived in New Jersey until his parents, Audrey and Ray, moved back to Toronto, Canada, where they grew up. Ken finished high school there, studied economics at the University of Western Ontario and became an executive in the financial services industry. In 1995, he and Lyn moved to beautiful Concord, MA, as she pursued a career opportunity. They enjoyed the quaint village filled with history and charm. While there, Ken launched a successful strategic marketing company, which Lyn joined a few years later. The two worked closely together on a wide range of assignments for over 17 years. While people often thought Ken was a quiet person when they first met him, they quickly came to understand his incredibly dry wit. Many fun times and laughs have been shared with good friends. Ken leaves Lyn, his wife of 47 years, sisters, Karen Gonzalez and Barbara Long, in-laws, Pamela Haas (Werner), the late Robin Davies (Wendy) and Christopher Davies (Courtney), plus many nieces and nephews: Ben and Adam Gonzalez; Jenifer Weir (Mike); Ben (Dee), Alexandra, and Marson Davies; and Molly, Andrew, and Nicholas Fairbrother-Davies. He also leaves grandnephews Jacob and Zachary Gonzalez, grandniece Robyn Davies, and Maggie, his beautiful 15-year old standard poodle. A Tribute for Ken will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Wednesday, October, 2nd, at Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home & Crematory, 28300 Tamiami Trail South, Bonita Springs, FL. Lyn and the family ask friends to join them afterwards at the Bay House at West Bay Club to share food, drinks, and memories. The family would like to thank the team at Florida Cancer Specialists and at Hope Hospice for their ongoing support. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Florida Cancer Specialists, 9776 Bonita Beach Road SE, Suite 201A, Bonita Springs, FL 34135 or Hope Hospice, 9470 HealthPark Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908. Online condolences may be offered by visiting

