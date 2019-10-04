Kenji (Ken) NAKANISHI Passed away peacefully at Scarborough Grace Hospital, on September 27, 2019, at the age of 87. Born on October 9, 1931, Ken was predeceased by his father, Keneichi Nakanishi, mother Yoshie Nakanishi (nee Tanaka), sister Yoko Samboro (nee Nakanishi) and brother Katsuji Nakanishi. Ken will be missed by his surviving siblings Joe Nakanishi and his wife Nancy, Mitzie Yoshida and her husband Ben, Sumiko (Susie) Nakanishi, Nobby Nakanishi and his wife Sakae and Aiko Taba and her husband George. A visitation for Ken will be held Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Highland Funeral Home – Scarborough Chapel (3280 Sheppard Ave. E., west of Warden Rd.). Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.arbormemorial.ca/en/highland-scarborough. Donations in Ken's honour may be directed to the Momiji Health Care Society at which Ken volunteered for ten years (http://momiji.on.ca/en/home/).
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 4, 2019