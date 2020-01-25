Home

KENNETH ALBERT WEST


1924 - 2020
KENNETH ALBERT WEST Obituary
WEST, KENNETH ALBERT May 20, 1924 - January 18, 2020 Peacefully at Golden Plough Lodge in Cobourg in his 96th year. Beloved husband of the late Elva (deceased November 2, 2019) for 72 years. Loving father of Doug (Robin) of Orillia, Cathie (Jim Harvey) of Belleville and Brad (Tracy) of Cobourg. Predeceased by his eldest son David (Elaine) in 1972. Dear grandfather of Karl (Amber), Sarah, David (Blaire), Emily and Kelly. Great-grandfather of Briar, Levi and Miles. Survived by his sister, Barbara Simpson, of Port Hope and his brother, Don, of Midland. Special thanks to Dad's wonderful caregiver, Amanda Teixeira, who lovingly cared for him for over a year, and to the excellent staff at Golden Plough. A Veteran of WWII, Ken spent 3 years in the Canadian Army, serving his country in Italy and in Holland. Ken spent most of his successful business career at Soo Mill and Lumber in Sault Ste. Marie, where he was also involved in numerous clubs and church groups. He spent many wonderful years of retirement in Lindsay, Cobourg and Englewood, Florida where he and Elva enjoyed golf and bridge. A celebration of life for both Ken and Elva will be held in the spring. Memorial tributes may be left at the website of MacCoubrey Funeral Home (maccoubrey.com), Cobourg. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society of Canada or the Northumberland Hills Hospital www.nhhfoundation.ca would be gratefully appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 25, 2020
