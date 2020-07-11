1/
KENNETH ALEXANDER KINGSTON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share KENNETH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KINGSTON, KENNETH ALEXANDER I am very sad to announce that my dearly loved husband Ken, died peacefully, after a long illness, on June 30, 2020, at Extendicare Kingston. He was the son of Reba and Alex Kingston, predeceased, of Ottawa, and the older brother of Marie, Diana, and John, all predeceased. He is survived by Nancy, his wife of 58 years, his sister-in-law Mary KIngston, sister-in-law Mary Burke, husband Jim, Mack St. Germain, husband of late sister-in-law Margaret, and nephews Stephen King, Michael Kingston, Evan and Hugh Kingston, Stephen Burke, Scott Haddow, niece Heather Burke, their respective spouses and 9 great-nephews and 3 great-nieces. Ken spent his working life in Toronto, and when he and Nancy retired they moved to their cottage, and it became their home on Big Gull Lake, Ardoch, North Frontenac, where he kept in touch with family and enjoyed life for many happy years. Cremation has taken place and interment will be in Beechwood Cemetery, Ottawa at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved