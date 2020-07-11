KINGSTON, KENNETH ALEXANDER I am very sad to announce that my dearly loved husband Ken, died peacefully, after a long illness, on June 30, 2020, at Extendicare Kingston. He was the son of Reba and Alex Kingston, predeceased, of Ottawa, and the older brother of Marie, Diana, and John, all predeceased. He is survived by Nancy, his wife of 58 years, his sister-in-law Mary KIngston, sister-in-law Mary Burke, husband Jim, Mack St. Germain, husband of late sister-in-law Margaret, and nephews Stephen King, Michael Kingston, Evan and Hugh Kingston, Stephen Burke, Scott Haddow, niece Heather Burke, their respective spouses and 9 great-nephews and 3 great-nieces. Ken spent his working life in Toronto, and when he and Nancy retired they moved to their cottage, and it became their home on Big Gull Lake, Ardoch, North Frontenac, where he kept in touch with family and enjoyed life for many happy years. Cremation has taken place and interment will be in Beechwood Cemetery, Ottawa at a later date.



