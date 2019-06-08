MOORE, KENNETH ALEXANDER June 13, 1939 - May 9, 2019 In Billericay, Essex, England, after more than a decade of cardiac episodes and pulmonary disease. Predeceased by baby sister Caroline in 1941, he is survived by Anne, his wife of 53 years, Canada-born children Galen (Ali Stott Moore), and Tracy (Paul Thomas) and respective granddaughters Annabel and Cecily. He is also survived by older brother Ian (Patricia) in Ontario and nieces Siobhan Kathleen (Rob Lamberti) and Lisa Bronwyn (Pierre Boudreau) and many other relatives and friends in Ontario and Quebec. A former student of Westmount High School and Sir George Williams University, Kenneth and his family immigrated to England more than 50 years ago. Cremation followed a private funeral service May 23rd in Billericay.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 8, 2019