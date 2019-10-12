Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KENNETH ALFRED FOREACRE. View Sign Obituary



FOREACRE, KENNETH ALFRED September 25, 1924 – October 9, 2019 With deep sadness we announce the passing of Ken Foreacre, age 95. Ken is survived by longtime partner and best friend, Barbara Clark and her family, by many nephews and nieces and their families for whom he is beloved Uncle Ken. Ken grew up in Dubuc and Milestone, Saskatchewan. He served with great courage with the First Canadian Parachute Battalion in World War II. When he returned home he took advantage of the veterans' education program and earned his B.A. and Teachers' qualifications. He began his career as a teacher and principal in Coe Hill and Ottawa and was later a teacher, principal and Regional Superintendent for the Etobicoke School Board. He continued to study at night and achieved his M.A. Ken was a gifted leader and used his talents to build public education and to promote work in special needs. We have all learned about community from his substantial contributions given in quiet modesty. Each of us has unique memories of his laughter, jokes, fishing trips, barbeques, wood-working and golf. In later years, as he faced health issues, he modelled resilience, humour, honesty. Special thanks for compassionate care to nephew Paul, caregivers Domaine, Maria, Lilly, Remy and to Bethell Hospice. A celebration of life will be held on October 19th at 11 a.m. at Brampton Civic Hospital, 2100 Bovaird Drive East, Brampton, in the Multi-faith Chapel, 2nd floor. By Ken's request, no flowers. He welcomes donations to Sleeping Children Around the World ( www.scaw.org ) or a charity of choice. Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

