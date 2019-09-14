Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KENNETH ANDISON. View Sign Service Information MC EACHNIE FUNERAL HOME LTD - AJAX 28 OLD KINGSTON RD Ajax , ON L1T 2Z7 (905)-428-8488 Obituary

ANDISON, KENNETH Ken passed away September 9, 2019. He was the faithful and beloved husband of Eleanor for 68 years, loving father of Debi (Jim) Barry and David, proud grandpa of Brianna, Cody, Sarah and Jacob and great-grandpa of Lily and River. A Chemical Engineer, Ken was Director of Manufacturing at Bristol Myers Squibb. A sports enthusiast, Ken played on the University of Toronto Varsity hockey team during his university years, was an avid tennis player and enjoyed skiing and golf and a bridge game was always on the agenda. Ken was also Program Chairman of the Toronto and District Square and Round Dance Association. The treasured friendships formed through these various activities were a source of joy to him. He loved to travel and was fortunate to be able to journey with Eleanor to many countries over the years. The family would like to thank the Staff at Taunton Mills Retirement Home in Whitby for their care and support in his later years. Cremation has taken place. As per Ken's wishes, a private family memorial will take place at a later date. In memory of Ken, donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to McEachnie Funeral Home at 905-428-8488. Online condolences may be made at

