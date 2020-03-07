|
MEDLAND, Kenneth Arthur August 9, 1935 - February 28, 2020 Ken, with his loving wife Maryann by his side, passed away peacefully at home. A devoted husband, caring father and proud grandfather, he is survived by his wife Maryann Arthur; brother Hugh Lynn (Laurie); children, Christina (Roland), Logan (Ana), Matthew (Teresa) and Matthew Arthur (Andrea); grandchildren, Matthew, Brendan, Elizabeth, Tillie and Sam and great granddaughter Ellie; his nephews, Todd and Chris and nieces, Brenna and Erin. As a young man, Ken was a highly regarded shortstop, scouted by the Cleveland Indians. He also tried out as a Junior B goaltender before pursuing life as a family man over the life of an athlete. Early in his career he apprenticed as a plumber before working in sales for a variety of building and plumbing companies. In 1956 he met and married Elizabeth Anne Crone. They settled in The Beaches and raised a family. His time was equally divided between family and career, including trips to family farms he enjoyed and maintained over the years. In the early 1980s, he created Ken Medland Sales - a successful business - eventually partnering with his son Matthew. After a long battle with cancer, his wife Anne passed in 1992. Ken met Maryann in 1995 and married two years later. They enjoyed each other's love, care and company for twenty-five happy years. Ken was loved and welcomed by Maryann's parents, six siblings, many in-laws, nieces and nephews. They had many adventures together, especially their time spent in Mexico. He retired from Ken Medland Sales in his seventies, but was involved in business until his illness. Ken's love of athletics endured. He was fit and physically active. He was also a lifelong fan of baseball and the Toronto Blue Jays, hosting many family and friends in his seats close to home plate. He will forever be remembered as a thoughtful, generous and kind man of remarkable integrity who always made time for others. He was quietly brave and lived a full and rich life. The world is a better place for having Ken in it - he will be greatly missed. His life will be remembered and celebrated at a later date. If you would like to make a donation on Ken's behalf, please do so to a charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 7, 2020