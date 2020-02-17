|
WALSH, Kenneth Arthur October 1947 - February 2020 Kenneth was born on October 27, 1947, to Rev. Arthur and Doris Walsh, pastoring in Kitchener, Ontario, at the time. He was the youngest of four children, but the biggest of the four at birth, entering the world at almost 12 pounds. He passed away in his 73rd year from cancer. His parents and sisters, Doris and Elizabeth, had predeceased him. (Elizabeth, the first born, was a "preemie" who died shortly after birth with pneumonia). As a pastor's child, he lived in Kitchener, Toronto and Stouffville. Kenneth was a public school teacher from the age of 19 to 55, when he retired. He was always given the classes with the most difficult children as he could have a booming voice and had a large stature. He was successful at bringing them along side in the "school of obedience". He was good at taking charge both at school and at home. However, he did not renew his teaching license again after retiring so did not step into the classroom again. Kenneth was a very caring man and was the one who looked out for his sister, Doris who was in the early stages of Parkinson's Disease and living alone, but near him. Later Doris put herself into a nursing home after several hospital bouts in Toronto and Kenneth was there to make sure all went well. Before that he had also moved in with his parents and oldest sister, Joan, to help care for his mother as Joan was still working. He attended Banfield Memorial (now Wellspring) for some years, then the Alliance and finally, with Doris, Timothy Eaton near where they lived. He played the piano and organ at several churches. He often played for his mother who was a trained soloist. He was gifted in many ways. (He did teach Sunday School at Timothy Eaton for a short time). His oldest sister, Joan, remains along with several caring cousins. Despite health concerns we can say that God has been good to us as a family and we were truly blessed. Kenneth will be missed but he is with His Lord and Saviour and now safe from further health problems. Memorial Service will be held in May.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 17, 2020