KENNETH BURRIDGE
BURRIDGE, KENNETH Passed away peacefully in his sleep, on Saturday, October 3, 2020, age 92, after beating COVID-19 in April. Ken lived in Scarborough and is father to Ron Burridge (Jane) and Andrea Yoshida (Jason). Grandfather to Kate, Victoria, Joshua and Jakobe. Son of the late Agnes Reid of Glasgow, Scotland and Henry Alfred Burridge of Barrie, ON. Ken received his BA from University of Toronto. His teaching career began in 1952 in Scarborough and finished in York Region when he retired in 1985. Ken played hockey into his '80s, loved driving his Corvette, and traveling the world. Private interment at Resthaven Cemetery. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada in Ken's name.

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 7, 2020.
