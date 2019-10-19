CARTER, KENNETH April 18, 1929 – October 10, 2019 With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our father, Kenneth Carter, at the age of 90. Predeceased by his loving wife Mary (2004) and daughter Pamela (1976). Devoted father of Cynthia Milburn (Bruce), Angela Watson (David) and Robert Carter (Angela Bajari). Wonderful grandfather (their G'Pa) of Christine (Tom), Vanessa, Harrison, Myles, Madeline, Carter, Eric, Olivia and Alexander. Fondly remembered for his sense of humour, quick wit and zest for life. Friends and family will be welcome to join us for a celebration of life at Credit Valley Golf and Country Club, 2500 Old Carriage Rd., Mississauga, on Friday, November 1st, 7-10 p.m., with formalities beginning at 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Epilepsy South Central Ontario, 2155 Dunwin Dr., Unit 5, Mississauga L5L 4M1 or at EpilepsySCO.org. Condolences may be left at www.dixongarland.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 19, 2019