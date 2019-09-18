LOGAN, KENNETH CHARLES Passed away peacefully at Groves Memorial Community Hospital in Fergus, on September 15, 2019 in his 88th year. Predeceased by his wife Ruth Logan (nee Young) in 2012. Survived by his nephew Philip Logan (Sheila) and his sisters-in-law Jean Young and Mary Gamach. Ken will be sadly missed by his many friends and Bailey, his devoted cat of 18 years. Predeceased by his brother. Memorial Service will be held at the Graham A. Giddy Funeral Home & Chapel, 280 St. David St. South in Fergus, on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., with visitation from 10:00 a.m. Memorial donations can be directed to the Groves Memorial Hospital Foundation or the Canadian Memorial Chiropractic College in Toronto. www.grahamgiddyfh.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 18, 2019